Musicals and More at Spring Lake Theatre

SPRING LAKE – Gwyneth Fahy wanted to play the role of Annie for years, possibly more than anyone has wanted to play the spunky little orphan. She began taking dance classes at the Spring Lake Community House at 5 years old and at age 6, she made her acting debut as Gretl in “The Sound of Music.”

She played many more roles in the years that followed. In 2015, Gwyneth was doing double duty as a street urchin in “Scrooge” and as an usher. While helping distribute fliers to the audience members about which shows they would like to see at the theater, Gwyneth politely asked them to check off “Annie.”

“Once her little conspiracy was discovered, she promised to refrain from future campaigning,” said Pat Barry, executive director of the Spring Lake Community House.

Although “Annie” had been produced four times in the past, it was still a top choice among audience members, so the theater board decided to stage it again this year.

“It never occurred to any of us that Gwyneth would be Annie,” said Barry. “We thought that she just wanted to be part of the show.”

Unbeknownst to anyone on staff, Gwyneth had been taking voice lessons. She also made a copy of the script and worked hard at memorizing her lines. When audition time came, they narrowed the casting down to six possible Annies, but 12-year-old Gwyneth blew the production staff away.

“We always knew that she had the perfect spunky personality of Annie,” said Barry. “She has more spirit and enthusiasm than 20 people. She proved to everyone that she can fill all of Annie’s shoes.”