Nagel Jr., William E., Middletown

William E. Nagel Jr. died on Tuesday, October 24 at his home in Middletown. He was 98 years old. Born in Newark in 1918 to Mary Ellen and William E. Nagel, he grew up in Maplewood. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1937, Seton Hall University (BS accounting) in 1949 and New York University (MBA) in 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1946 in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theatres.

In 1957, he married Theresa E. DeDeo of Newark and moved to Middletown, where they raised their three children. He had a long career as a bookkeeper, internal auditor, field examiner and bartender. During the early half of his professional career, he worked for General Electric, Jersey Central Power & Light and Dean Witter. He spent the last 22 years of his career as a special examiner for the New York Stock Exchange retiring in 1991.

He and Theresa were long-time parishioners of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Middletown.

He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy in 1990; and his brother, Edward in 2008. He is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughter, Kathleen Nagel; daughter, Elizabeth Connell and son-in-law, David Connell; son, William E. Nagel III and daughter-in-law, Alison Nagel; along with four grandsons, Lucas Connell, Ethan Connell, Liam Nagel and Jack Nagel.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. In Memorial donations may be made in his name to the following charitable organizations: St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., Middletown, NJ 07748 (www.parishgiving.org) or Compassionate Care Hospice, 1130 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.