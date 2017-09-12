Nance, Mary J., Age: 84, Middletown

Mary J. Nance, 84, of Middletown, died on Friday, September 1 at Bayside Manor surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Hackensack and lived in Middletown most of her life. After her children were grown, Mary worked in the bakery at AT&T in Holmdel. She loved to sing and play the organ. She also loved gardening, reading, going to the movies and traveling. Mostly, she lovedspending time with her family.

Mary was predeceased by her first husband of 33 years, Reliance G Jacobsen. Surviving are her husband of 31 years, Martin R. Nance; her three children and daughters-in-law, Reliance R. and Shirley Jacobsen, Mary Jacobsen and Darryl and Colette Jacobsen. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Reliance J., Kierra, Derek, Evan and Logan.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.