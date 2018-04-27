Natoli, Catherine A., Age: 97, Leonardo

Catherine A. Natoli, 97, of Leonardo, died on March 30 at her home. She was born in Brooklyn to the late Leonard and Angelina Morello and lived there until moving to Leonardo with her husband and family 35 years ago. Catherine was a banker for Dime Savings Bank and then for National City Bank, which would later become Citibank. At the time of her retirement, she was the district manager for Brooklyn and Staten Island and one of the first female district managers for the company.

Most of all, Catherine was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to cook and care for her family. Her family will always cherish her and enjoy the traditional recipes and holiday traditions she treasured.

Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Lori and Gene Carew and Linda and Don Lehnert; her six grandchildren and their spouses, Donald and Alison Lehnert, Diana and Saul Adams, Douglas and Danielle Lehnert, Nina Lehnert, Matthew Carew, and Stephen and Megan Carew; and her great-grandson, Nathaniel James Lehnert.

Catherine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank P. Natoli in 2005.

Visitation was held April 3 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were April 4 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered April 4 at St. Agnes R.C. Church, Atlantic Highlands. Entombment followed at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel.