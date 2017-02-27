Nelson, Charles Richard, Age: 91, Middletown

Charles Richard “Dick” Nelson, 91, of Middletown died at home on Tuesday, February 14. He was born in Brocton, New York, on September 21, 1925. He grew up in Brookville, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from Brookville High School after which he enlisted into the Army.

Dick proudly served in General Patton’s 3rd Army in the 87th Division, seeing action in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he attended and graduated from Penn State and came to New Jersey where he met and married his wife Joyce (Allmann).

He and Joyce moved to Middletown in 1956 and raised their three children there. His membership in the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the American Legion, and Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge (VBOB) organizations served to connect him to fellow veterans over the years.

His career as an industrial engineer led him to RCA in Harrison and Scientific and General Cable in New Brunswick until he retired in 1992.

Dick was a member of the First Baptist Church of Red Bank (for over 50 years) where he served as a trustee. He was actively involved in his sons’ Boy Scout troops and Aviation Explorer Post 19. In the Township, he served on Election Day at River Plaza School and for 20 years as chairman of the Shade Tree Committee.

Mr. Nelson was predeceased by his son, Charles R. Nelson Jr. in 2008. He is survived by Joyce, his wife of 64 years; a daughter, Jeanne Grice and her husband Paul and son, Howard and his wife Cathy; 10 grandchildren: Jennifer, Geoffrey, Jacob, Christine, Jackie, Jessica, Caitlyn, Ketty, Sophie and Charley; and three great-grandchildren, Alanna, Trinity and Colt.

Memorial donations may be made in Dick’s name to the First Baptist Church of Red Bank.