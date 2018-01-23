New Apartments Popping Up in Matawan and Aberdeen

By Patrick Ralph |

Several new housing developments are springing up across Aberdeen Township and Matawan Borough, courting potential residents to come live in the northern tip of Monmouth County.

The four new housing are the culmination of a decades-long process to find new purpose for underutilized lots.

“These properties were laying dormant and having no impact,” Aberdeen Township Mayor Fred Tagliarini said. “People realize this was a cleaning-up process and revitalization of the town.”

The Willows

One of the new housing developments built upon one of these underutilized properties is The Willows at Glassworks in Aberdeen, at 145 Cliffwood Ave., near the entrance to Garden State Parkway Exit 120. The Willows at Glassworks was developed on part of the 55-acre former Anchor Glass Container manufacturing plant, which closed 20 years ago.

Consisting of 110 units, The Willows includes apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, equipped with kitchens, washers and dryers for low income residents. The new housing complex will feature on-site management, a fitness center and a community lounge. The overall plan developed by Ingerman and Somerset Development will eventually include for-sale luxury townhomes, premium rentals, retail space, a cinema and hotel, walking trails and outdoor basketball courts. According to Tagliarini, The Willows is expected to attract families who can help revitalize the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen, which has seen stores such as A&P close recently. Leasing is now available.

Pricing at the Willows is based upon the residents’ income, with initial priority given to Sandy-impacted residents because the project received federal Hurricane Sandy grants. One bedroom, one bathroom apartments sized 700-760 square feet rent from $820-$996 monthly; two bedroom-two bathroom apartments ranging from 950-1,020 square feet rent from $987-$1,199; and three bedroom-two bathroom apartments ranging from 1,200-1,274 square feet rent from $1,144 to $1,389.

The Link

Adjacent to the Aberdeen-Matawan Train Station is The Link at Aberdeen Station, a new mixed-use gated community at 1101 Schindler Dr., at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue/ Harrison Avenue.

Developed by the BNE Real Estate Group and designed to eventually include 200 units, The Link offers one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and a resident lounge. Residents are allotted one complimentary parking space with rent, with more available at additional cost. There will be three retail spaces along Atlantic Avenue. With its proximity to the always-busy Aberdeen-Matawan station, The Link is likely to attract young professionals commuting to New York City and North Jersey points along NJ Transit for work, Tagliarini said.

The pet-friendly residences are described as modern with designer finishes, sleek stainless steel appliances, abundant closet space and smart-home building technology,

One bedroom-one bathroom 442-square foot studios at the Link are $1,735; the one-bedroom-one bath 747-square-foot spaces are as much as $2,020, while two bedroom-two bathroom apartments range from 956 square feet for as much as $2,135 to 1,198 square feet to $2,405

The Edge

The Edge, a new tall building at 249 Broad Street in Matawan, is situated off Route 34. Developed by Edgewood Properties and consisting of over 130 units, The Edge features luxury one- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchens, washers and dryers. Among the community-wide amenities offered by The Edge are parking, a fitness center, a resident lounge, game room, a conference room and business center. There will be retail on the ground floor, surface parking and optional carport. The kitchens have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and 42” wall cabinets. The bathrooms have cultured marble vanity tops, oversized showers with glass doors and porcelain tile flooring. The apartments have 9-foot ceilings.

One bedroom-one bathroom apartment leases at The Edge start at just under $2,045 for 1,163 square feet, while two bedroom-two bathroom apartment leases are as much as $2,540 for 1,434 square-feet.

Hidden Village

Just five minutes’ drive southbound on Route 34 is Hidden Village in Aberdeen, at 1001 Whispering Way, near the western border of Holmdel. Designed for 28 wooded acres, it will eventually include 200 units. New renters have already moved into the first 30 constructed units. It is owned and managed by a partnership that includes Roger Mumford of Roger Mumford Homes and Clay Bonny of Heartstone Development, LLC., Hidden Village features 10 different types of one- and two- bedroom apartments with spacious kitchens and open living areas, alabaster cabinetry, quartz countertops and designer backsplashes and floor tile.

Hidden Village offers residents on-site management, both standard two car parking and private, direct-access garages for most homes, and in-home washer/dryer units. Some of the community-wide amenities available to residents include a pool, a fitness center, and a clubhouse. The expectation at Hidden Village is that it will be a mix of both young families and older residents looking to downsize, according to Tagliarini.

One bedroom-one bathroom residences rentals at Hidden Village start at $1,695, while two bedroom-two bathroom rentals start at $2,260.

Tagliarini said that working with developers has been, overall, a positive experiences. But he acknowledged that there are complaints of overdevelopment in the area. “There’s always going to be an outcry about traffic,” Tagliarini said. “But there’s been a positive influx of people moving in.”

Tagliarini also said that businesses are encouraged by the new housing developments in the community. “Businesses are excited and responding well because they’re getting new customers,” Tagliarini said. “Everything has fallen into place very nicely.”

For potential residents who are interested in looking at one of the new living communities, Tagliarini offers his welcome. “We’re right off the parkway, right by the train station, and nearby several thoroughfares,” Tagliarini said the new developments signal a bright future. “It’s moving our town forward.”

This article was first published in the Jan. 18-25, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.