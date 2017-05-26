New Cell Tower Raises Concerns in Little Silver

By Jenna O’Donnell |

LITTLE SILVER – Concerned residents are urging borough officials to find a way to rid their neighborhood of a newly erected cellular tower many of them deemed an eyesore and a potential health concern.

During a workshop and council meetings that lasted late into Monday night, angry residents lambasted the mayor and council for agreeing to let Verizon install a bulky cellular tower close to residents’ homes and Markham Place School – and for not accurately notifying them of what the new construction would entail.

“I support a regular communications tower for the safety of our town,” said Alicia Holmgren, a borough resident whose property is 200 feet from the tower. “But that is not for the safety of our town at all. That is for Verizon and that is for revenue. I’m very disappointed in every single person who looked at those plans and thought that this was a good decision.”

Verizon installed the 95-foot communications tower Wednesday, May 17 as part of an upgrade meant to address some of the “dead spots” in town that had been an ongoing issue for first responders, according to Chief of Police, Daniel Shaffery.