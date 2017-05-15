New County Seal Unveiled

Monmouth County flags, vehicles, signs and letterhead will soon be updated to reflect a new Monmouth County seal.

The new seal retains the motif of a plough and the Monmouth County name, which has been a steady tradition since 1798.

“There can be little doubt that our forefathers, and mothers, knew that agriculture would always be part of our local economy,” said Freeholder Lillian Burry. The new seal includes a historically accurate image of a moldboard plow with the words “County of Monmouth” and “New Jersey” encircling the border of the seal.

Commonly used in Monmouth County for centuries, the moldboard plow has a curved metal plate that turns over the earth from the furrow. Plows similar to the one depicted in the new seal are used to till the fields at Historic Longstreet Farm.

“The green field and the brown furrows on the lower half of the new seal represent Monmouth County’s green spaces and active farmland,” said Freeholder Deputy Director John P. Curley. “As the plough is pushed through the soil it creates long trenches, or furrows, in the fertile soil; the green field is a nod to both locally grown crops and open space preservation.”

“The tree line and blue sky represent the County’s long-standing commitment to land preservation for the purpose of protecting farmland, open space, and water resources, said Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone. “Monmouth County is a state and national leader in preservation with more than 15,000 acres of preserved farmland and more than 16,500 of county park lands.”

“Pushing the plow forward is a farmer,” said Freeholder Gary J. Rich, Sr. “Representing the hardworking spirit of the people of Monmouth County, the farmer works from sun up to sun down. Our workforce continues that tradition in the farm fields, offices, retail shops, and our many Made in Monmouth businesses.”