New Device Developed In Monmouth County May Help Detect Heart Attacks

By Judy O’Gorman Alvarez |

Cardiac patients living with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) might feel they have a guardian angel looking out for them, thanks to a new medical device invented right here in the Two River area.

After a long journey of starts and stops, research and trials, in April the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the AngelMed Guardian®System, the world’s first implantable cardiac monitor and patient alerting system for ACS.

The AngelMed Guardian®System, nicknamed “the Guardian,” is designed to identify changes in the heart’s electrical signals indicative of a potential ACS, including heart attacks or episodes of unstable angina.

“I’m a little numb,” said David R. Fischell, Ph.D., of Fair Haven, co-founder and CEO of Angel Medical Systems, and one of the inventors the device. “It’s been 17 years.”

The Guardian got its start in 2002 in Fischell’s home office, where he and a handful of former AT&T Bell Lab engineers toiled for years to develop the device.