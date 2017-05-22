New Member Joins Monmouth Beach Commission

By John Burton |

MONMOUTH BEACH – The reorganization of the municipal government on Tuesday saw a new member come on board for the governing body and a call from one resident for a change at the top.

David F. Stickle, the newest member, was sworn in at the meeting for a four-year term on the three-member commission, the municipality’s governing body.

Stickle, 58, was the top vote-getter by a wide margin in the May 9 election in the four-way race for the three spots. Based upon vote tallies, Stickle’s 528 votes, according to the county clerk’s office, led to the ouster of incumbent Jeffrey W. Mitchell, Jr.

Mitchell had campaigned with fellow incumbents James F. Cunniff and Susan Howard, with the three running on the same ticket under the banner “Proven Leadership Putting You First,” for the non-partisan election.

The mayor’s position is selected by the majority vote of the commission members. Howard, who has been on the commission for 12 years and has served as mayor for those 12 years, was again selected for the post. But the vote was 2-1 for Howard, with Stickle voting no.

The renaming of Howard as mayor rankled Bayonne Street resident Tom “Tugger” Degnan. Degnan commended Howard’s service and credited her with turning the municipal-operated bathing pavilion, its pool and beach club, into a “cash cow” for the borough.