New Plans for An Old Church in Holmdel

“I personally like refurbishing old things,” says Maneri who has a background in home repairs. On Feb. 15, the society will be ready for volunteers with paint, hats, masks and gloves. “We just need people to help us prep the wall panels and paint them white for our spring events. We’ll provide pizza for the workers, and maybe a tent where we can sort through and organize everything.”

In 1879, Father Michael L. Glennon put up the 25 by 75 foot church in what was then known as the Morrisville section of Holmdel during just nine months in 1879. Ordained a priest just two years before, Fr. Glennon was living at St. James Parish in Red Bank while construction was underway, and as Beck-Edwards tells it “He would leave Red Bank on Sunday mornings, get on a horse named Sabbath, and ride to Holmdel in rain, snow, sleet, and ice. He never missed saying a Mass here.”

It’s unclear why this Irish immigrant cleric dedicated his church to St. Catharine of Genoa in Italy. The new wooden structure seated about 100 people under its slate roof which today remains mostly intact, with a few shingles falling off from time to time. The still well-preserved wooden altar rail was ornately carved, as was the marble altar. The altar adorned the sanctuary such that the officiating priests did not face the congregation during Mass. Most of the Old St. Catharine’s time as an active Catholic Church was before the Second Vatican Ecumenical Council in 1959 when the old Latin rituals were still observed. In May of 1975, two years after the newer St. Catharine’s was dedicated at a location between Middletown Road and Crawfords Corner Road, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Trenton gave the church and property to the Holmdel Historical Society for a dollar.

Unique to a small church, Old St. Catharine’s has three large ornamental glass stars built into the tongue and groove bead board ceiling. The metal hooks for the chains of suspended gas chandeliers still protrude from the centers of those stars. The thirteen cracked stained glass windows were added in 1914. Though a few small panels are missing, given enough money, they’re perfectly restorable. The choir loft accommodated an organ and a dozen or so members. The loft will need some work as well.