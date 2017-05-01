New Retail Center Proposed For Traffic Island

By Jay Cook |

MIDDLETOWN – A former gardening center on a Route 35 island is being eyed by a developer as a future shopping destination.

The property, located at 861 Route 35 North, is owned by WSJW, Walling, General Partners, of Atlantic Highlands. The property is the largest of four lots on the island. Neighbors include a Liberty Travel agency, a BP gas station and a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Frontier Development LLC, a Miami-based development company, is seeking major site plan approval from the Middletown Planning Board to raze the existing outdoor center and construct an approximate one story, 5,040-square-foot shopping center on the less than 1-acre lot.

The retail center would house one to three tenants and would have 34 parking spaces, according to the applicant. The plan needs approval from the planning board because Frontier is seeking nine different variances for the property.

Included in those variances are setback distances from the highway, necessary illumination and four different approvals for the number of and square footage of sign areas on the site.

Frontier will seek approvals for all variances at the proposal’s public hearing on May 3. (Update: The application has been carried to the June 7 meeting)

According to additional documents from the planning board proposal, the Township Environmental Commission has listed a number of concerns for the property. They are seeking soil tests due to pesticide use, considering the site’s former use. The commission also is concerned that the additional runoff from the project would be too much for the existing New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) sewer system.