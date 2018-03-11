New ShopRite Construction Underway In Shrewsbury

By Chris Rotolo |

SHREWSBURY – Construction has begun on the new ShopRite supermarket on Shrewsbury Avenue.

The 77,100-square-foot shopping center is scheduled to open in the Shrewsbury Plaza in late 2019. Plans were presented to the Zoning Board early last year and approved, but there was a delay while the parties worked out clarifications regarding some of the restrictions on the approval, said Mayor Don Burden.

The store is being built by National Realty and Development Corp. “We are delighted to bring a tenant of ShopRite’s quality to Shrewsbury Plaza,” NRDC president John G. Orrico said in a media release. “The support and feedback from the community to bring ShopRite to this project has been tremendous.”

The new ShopRite facility will stand on the site of the former Shrewsbury Business Center, a 10-acre office park and light industrial zone area at 1151-1163 Shrewsbury Ave. It will serve the surrounding communities of Shrewsbury, Rumson, Little Silver, Tinton Falls and Eatontown.

Shrewsbury Plaza is a multi-anchored retail center located at the intersection of Route 35 and Shrewsbury Avenue. Retail outlets like Home Goods, Marshalls, AC Moore and Saks OFF 5th are located in the plaza.

When construction is complete, the free-standing food store will integrate with Shrewsbury Plaza through new connector drive aisles that will provide easy access to and from the various other retail outlets.

“I’m certain that Richard Saker and his team at Saker ShopRite will deliver an extraordinary grocery experience to our community,” Orrico said. “We look forward to having them as part of the Shrewsbury Plaza.”

The plans approved in February 2017 allowed for 390 parking spaces.

The Shrewsbury store will be the 136th ShopRite location in the Garden State, and the 11th to take a foothold in Monmouth County, joining locations in Aberdeen, Belmar, Freehold, Hazlet, Howell, Manasquan, Marlboro, Middletown, Neptune and West Long Branch.

This article was first published in the Feb. 15-22, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.