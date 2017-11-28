New Venture Sees Worth In Local Hand-Crafted Items

By Christina Johnson | RED BANK – By shining a spotlight on quality merchandise produced by local businesses, All Things Local is hoping to carve out its own niche in the gift basket business. The borough’s newest business owners believe there is an untapped market for artfully-packaged, locally-made creations. They bet there are customers out there who will support local artisans if it’s easy enough and because, in an age of mass- produced imports, local items are unique and buying local feels good.

“We want to give vendors a chance, who might otherwise get lost,” said All Things Local co-founder Anne Hamilton, 47, of Highlands, who developed the idea after a career in global finance and a shorter stint in financial advising in which she became inspired by Americans who are launching their own micro-manufacturing businesses. On Sunday, Oct. 1 at noon, All Things Local will hold a grand opening at its new retail space at 11 Globe Court, a courtyard retail center between Mechanic Street and East Front Street in downtown Red Bank.