Newbury, Charles, Age: 55, Manasquan

Charles Newbury, 55, originally of Manasquan, passed away on Dec. 31, 2017 in the presence of family.

Charles was born June 2, 1962 to Charlotte and Charles Newbury Sr. A graduate of Manasquan High School and Ocean County College, he was an electrician and, later, a project manager for Circle A Construction Company of Neptune. His work can be seen in many places across the state, including over 30 7-Eleven convenience stores and, most recently, in the newly renovated back campus walkway at Brookdale Community College.

Charles was an avid snowboarder who spent most of his winters in pursuit of fresh powder. Stratton Mountain in Vermont, where he has many friends, was a second home to him. He also made several trips with his Abrecht family to Vail, Colorado, which he absolutely loved. Both on and off the mountain he lived by the motto, “No guts, no glory.”