Newbury, Charles, Age: 55, Manasquan
Charles Newbury, 55, originally of Manasquan, passed away on Dec. 31, 2017 in the presence of family.
Charles was born June 2, 1962 to Charlotte and Charles Newbury Sr. A graduate of Manasquan High School and Ocean County College, he was an electrician and, later, a project manager for Circle A Construction Company of Neptune. His work can be seen in many places across the state, including over 30 7-Eleven convenience stores and, most recently, in the newly renovated back campus walkway at Brookdale Community College.
Charles was an avid snowboarder who spent most of his winters in pursuit of fresh powder. Stratton Mountain in Vermont, where he has many friends, was a second home to him. He also made several trips with his Abrecht family to Vail, Colorado, which he absolutely loved. Both on and off the mountain he lived by the motto, “No guts, no glory.”
His wit was sharp and his laugh unmistakable. He loved perfect beach days, Jack and Gingers, and the Grateful Dead. He could make a mean breakfast. He did not suffer fools lightly.
Above all, Charles was a loving and devoted father. He considered his children to be his greatest accomplishment and his most important legacy. He was at his happiest when he was with them, whether hanging out at home or tearing up the slopes. They brought out the best in him, and he in them.
Charles will be forever remembered by his son, also called Charles; his daughter, Molly; his sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Rob Balioni; his mother, Charlotte Newbury; his aunt, Judith Newbury; his cousins, Helen-Jane and Russell Abrecht; his nephew and niece, Robert and Jenna Balioni; his former wife, Lynn Lucarelli; his companion, Maureen Lawrence; and a large extended family of cousins and friends.
Donations can be made to a fund being set up for his children, Charles and Molly. Contact Charles’ sister, Sally Balioni at sallybalioni@gmail.com for more information.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe