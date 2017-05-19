Newcomer Wins Big In Monmouth Beach Election
By John Burton
MONMOUTH BEACH – A challenger taking on the three incumbent commissioners won the lion’s share of votes in the borough’s May 9 election.
David Stickle, who was running under “Your Voice In Government” banner, won decisively this week. According to unofficial totals compiled by the county clerk’s office, Stickle won 525 votes, which equates to 33.21 percent of the total cast.
The incumbent ticket, which ran under the banner “Proven Leadership Putting You First,” had Susan Howard, James F. Cunniff and Jeffrey W. Mitchell Jr.
Howard, who is serving as mayor, received 332 votes; Cunniff garnered 365; and Mitchell rounded out the count with 320 votes.
Mitchell was selected to fill the vacancy when Commissioner William McBride resigned earlier this year.
The three-member commission is non-partisan and the members serve four-year terms, as designated by the state Walsh Act. The borough has maintained that form of government since 1929.
The mayor is selected by the commission. The commission re-organization meeting is scheduled for May 16.
