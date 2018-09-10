Newly Rebuilt Playground and Sea Walk Open in Cliffwood Beach

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Patrick Olivero |

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Sea Walk at Cliffwood Beach was recently unveiled.

Reconstruction of the Sea Walk began last fall. The new half-mile trail (which runs primarily behind the original seawall that had been damaged by hurricanes) features nine fishing outcrops and 15 outlooks with benches for fishermen, joggers and bay-watchers with views of the Raritan Bay. For safety, 38 LED pathway lights and several security cameras have been installed. The Sea Walk is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., year-round.

Veterans Park, which is located at Ocean Boulevard and Lakeshore Drive, now features a pirate ship-themed spray park for all ages; pirate and tall ship-themed playground areas for ages 2-5 and 5-12; a picnic grove with shade structures; a multipurpose field for little league, softball and soccer; a kayak and small water craft launch onto Whale Creek; a gazebo/band shell; a flagpole and War Veteran’s Memorial Monument; and a restroom/equipment/storage building.

Directions: From 35 South, take the jughandle for Raritan Boulevard cross over 35, make right at the stop sign and follow to the park. From 35 North turn right, onto Cliffwood Avenue, left onto Lennox Road and follow to the beach

This article was first published in the Sept. 6-13, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.