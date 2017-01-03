Newton, Patricia Ann, Age: 70, Middletown

Patricia Ann Newton, 70, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, December 7 at home in Middletown. Mrs Newton was born in Newark she lived in Highlands and Atlantic Highlands most of her life. She loved to care for children and was always there when needed.

She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Flannery, in 2007. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John Newton; her children, Tracey and her husband Harold F. Cavanagh III, John R. Newton and his wife Jann, Kimberly and her husband Bradley Csizmar; six grandchildren: Harry, Tara, Robert, Lara, Kate and Lillian; her sister, Cathy Trenet; her brother, Robert Flannery; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

John P. Condon Funeral Home, Leonardo, was in charge of arrangements.