Nigro, Dama, Age: 90, Leonardo

Dama Nigro, 90, of Leonardo, died on March 11 at CareOne King James Nursing Home. She was born in Calabria, Italy and came to the United States in 1947. She and her family settled in Newark. One of her proudest days was when she became a U.S. citizen. Dama was the Housekeeping Manager for many places including Christie Cleaning, the Port Authority, St. Barnabas Health, and NWS Earle. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting, shopping and taking long walks. She loved her family deeply and loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Gene and Toni Nigro of Leonardo; her granddaughter, Gina Nigro and her significant other Eric Maiorino of Middletown; her grandson, Michael Nigro and his wife Candice of Middletown; her great-granddaughters, Michaela, Emma and Hailey; her sister, Marie Posa; and many nieces and nephews.

Dama was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank, and her other brothers and sisters.

Visitation was held March 13 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were March 14 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Hollywood Memorial Park Cemetery,Union.