Nigro, Salvatore, Age: 81, Middletown

Salvatore Nigro, 81, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, October 18 in Red Bank. He was born in Buccheri, Sicily, came to the United States in 1954 and lived in Bronx, New York, and Paramus before moving to Middletown five years ago.

Salvatore was a licensed florist in Argentina, working for his father in his shop. When he arrived in New York he worked as a plasterer for Morell & Brown in New York, New York, where he was an expert in his trade and known as “Michelangelo.” He also worked as a labor foreman for Local 23 and Local 79 for Nico Construction and Lehr Construction both of New York, New York.

He was a veteran of the US Army. Sal was a member of the Bronx Corleone Club, the Bronx Juventus Soccer Club, the Senior Pioneers of Paramus and the Middletown Senior Center.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Irene Nigro; a son and daughter-in-law, Vito Salvatore and his wife Debra Nigro of Middletown; a son, Rocco Nigro and his fiancee Caroline of Middletown; a son, Salvatore Nigro Jr. of Astoria, New York; and his four grandchildren, Christina, Vincent, Rocco Jr. and Domenick Nigro.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Salvatore’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 27105, New York, New York, 10117-2504. For more information of to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.