NJ Rep Celebrates Its New Digs – and Women

This is the fifth Theatre Brut for the professional, non-profit theater founded in 1997 and the most ambitious since it acquired the 28,000-square-foot former grammar school in the West End section of Long Branch as a second space.

Theatre Brut’s stated goal is to foster the “creative impulse unfettered by social and artistic convention.” That objective also could be applied to the founders, artistic director SuzAnne Barabas and executive producer Gabor Barabas.

Instead of going the traditional route of first raising money to fund a complete renovation before opening the doors to the public – which could take years, not counting building a cinema arts theater and apartments for visiting artists as well – the decision was made to create programming and invite the public in as soon as possible.

“We are introducing ourselves to the community,” Gabor Barabas explained. “It’s a significant shift being here.

“It’s not only an expansion of our performing arts program, it’s also a community development project that embraces all the arts – music, poetry, visual arts – with the goal of creating an environment where all the arts can thrive year round,” he said.

“The previous festivals have been on weekends. This is much more of an event,” SuzAnne Barabas said. “We’re very excited to take this journey and move to the next level.”

The theme for this year’s Theatre Brut is “All About Eve” with its interpretation left to the artists’ imagination. (Theatre Brut is a takeoff of Art Brut and used to refer to a range of art forms outside conventional dictates of the art world.)

“Playwrights were told to feel free to experiment,” Gabor said. “In everything we do, we always want to intrigue the public at large. We want to entertain audiences and inspire them to talk about it after.”

By May 30, the company had received 450 scripts for this year’s event. A team of eight read every play, which was to run no more than 15 minutes with a cast of no more than four, including musicians.

The list was whittled down to semi-finalists, to finalists, to the final 28.

“They included comedies, dramas, a musical, and ranged from the ridiculous to the sublime,” SuzAnne said. “Everyone had a favorite, but not all of the favorites got in.”

Half of the playwrights are women and almost all of the directors are women, she said, adding she would never say no to a playwright based on gender, but she reached out to women first and got a “tremendous response.”