NJ Run For The Fallen To Wind Through Towns Sunday

By Jay Cook |

HOLMDEL – An annual three-day run to honor fallen New Jersey veterans will conclude in Holmdel on Sunday afternoon after a 190-mile-plus route from the southernmost tip of New Jersey.

For the ninth year, the NJ Run For The Fallen will embark on the weekend journey from Cape May to remember residents around the state who lost their lives fighting overseas in current conflicts and the global war on terror.

A core group of 28 military members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and other locations across the country will stop at mile markers along the way to present a flag and personalized biographical cards to awaiting family members. Every mile is set aside for a service member; there are over 200 stops this year.

The event will reach Monmouth County on Sunday, and contingents of runners escorted by police cars and followed by supporters will be seen winding slowly through the Two River area as the procession heads inland from Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Runners will make their way through Oceanport, Little Silver, Shrewsbury Borough, Red Bank, Lincroft, and then into Holmdel.

The event’s big highlight is the “Last 5-3-1,” where anybody can run alongside the core group for the final five, three, and one mile lengths of the journey. That starting location is 963 Holmdel Road, Holmdel, where Spring Valley Drive and Holmdel Road intersect. It’s anticipated the main stable of runners will arrive there around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The NJ Gold Star Family Monument at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial is the final stop, where the run will end at approximately 5 p.m.

Although weather conditions seem favorable, all times are subject to change along the route. An advance group will be arriving at each Hero Marker about a half hour before the runners do.

For additional information about exact Hero Marker locations, anticipated times of arrival, and the route, visit NJRunForTheFallen.org.

The map and locations of when it stops in your town can be found here.

This article was first published in the Sept. 21-28, 2017 print edition of the Two River Times.