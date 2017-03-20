No More Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge Closures Anticipated

By Liz Sheehan

SEA BRIGHT – After two nighttime closures for maintenance work, no more are scheduled for the 67-year-old Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge over the Shrewsbury River, said Laura Kirkpatrick, the director of public information for Monmouth County.

Work on the bascule span, the portion of the bridge that opens to allow passage of boats too tall to go under the bridge, was originally scheduled to be completed in one night, but weather caused a second closing. The bridge was closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each time.

“The county is always working to maintain bridges,” Kirkpatrick said.

Beginning in 2020, the county plans to replace the existing bridge S-32 on Rumson Road with one slightly south of the current span. While the new bridge is under construction, the old one will remain in place.

According to the county engineers, the bridge is in overall serious condition and structurally deficient. Federal funds are being used for the the design and construction of the new bridge.

The bridge serves as one of two evacuation routes for Sea Bright in times of coastal storms and flooding.

Plans for the new bridge include a signalized intersection which would include the south driveway of the Seabright Beach Club.