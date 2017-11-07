Noglows, Paul William, Age: 93, Little Silver

Paul William Noglows, 93, of Little Silver, passed away Wednesday, October 11. Born in Red Bank, and a graduate of Red Bank High School, Paul was married to his late wife Flora for 62 years. He was co-founder and co-owner of Monmouth Meats in the Little Sliver area for 50 years. Paul is a World War II highly decorated veteran.

Paul is survived by his four children: a son, William Noglows and his wife Michelle of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, his daughters, Elizabeth Siciliano and her husband Ric of Oceanport, Gail Fleming and her husband Don of Pennington and Diane Cooke and her husband Robert of Berlin, Maryland. He is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth Thomas of Fairfield, Connecticut; and his seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Alzheimer’s NJ, 400 Morris Ave, Ste. 251, Denville, NJ 07834-1365 or www.alz.org.