Norton, Patricia, Age: 87, Locust

Patricia Norton, 87, of Locust, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 4. Born Patricia Dee O’Connor in Bayshore, Long Island, into a vaudeville family, she was performing on stage from the time she was six months old. A gifted singer and dancer, “Patsy” performed in several movies and was on Broadway at 10 years old, sharing the stage with Ethel Merman in “Panama Hattie.”

She met her husband, Gene Norton, while singing with the Harry James Orchestra, and was married until his death in 2010. She retired from performing in 1955 but continued teaching dance into her 60s.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Norton; granddaughters, Amanda and Sarah Pyne; nieces, nephews and cousins; and people who found her to be a loyal friend.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Home Care Hospice at www.barnabushealth.org/supporthospice or mail to Hospice Development Department, 80 Main St., Suite 210, West Orange, NJ 07052.