Novelty Fireworks Pop Up in Stores

By Meredith Sheftel |

With Independence Day approaching, some revelers will be looking to celebrate with a bang. This year, they can buy certain fireworks legally in New Jersey shops for the first time.

On June 28, 2017 former Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill to legalize the sale of sparklers and certain novelty fireworks for personal use. Consumers age 16 and older are now able to legally purchase hand-held sparklers, ground-based sparklers, party poppers, smoke bombs, snakes and snappers at retail stores.

All other fireworks will remain illegal in New Jersey, including all explosive and aerial fireworks, such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, M-80s, mortars and similar devices. According to state law, buying or possessing illegal fireworks is considered a petty disorderly persons offense and can result in fines up to $500. Selling illegal fireworks is a fourth degree crime that could mean up to 18 months in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Because the law regarding hand-held fireworks was passed so close to July 4 last year, many retailers were not able to stock up in time for the holiday. This year, retailers big and small are carrying legal fireworks. Locally, fireworks are being sold at Super Foodtown of Port Monmouth, Target of Middletown and the Keystone Fireworks Tent Sale at the outer parking lot of the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown. In Red Bank, Super Foodtown has two displays featuring fireworks called Luminescence Fountain, Wolf Pack Snaps, Radioactive Spark, There She Glows, Lady Liberty, Firecracker Fountain and Bang Snaps.

This article first appeared in the June 28 – July 5, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.