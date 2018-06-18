NWS Earle Celebrates 75th Anniversary

By Jenna Moldaver |

NSW EARLE – “Our primary purpose is to furnish ammunition to the fleet; all else is secondary.” That was the motto of Naval Ammunition Depot Earle’s first commanding officer, Capt. Burton H. Green, in 1943.

Despite all that has changed since it was first commissioned to support World War II operations, 75 years later that message still rings true at Naval Weapons Station Earle.

In acknowledgement of the facility’s steadfast commitment to protecting America, the base invited people affiliated with the military to celebrate its anniversary June 8 on Ballfield #1 in the Colts Neck section of the base. Guests could pay $10 to attend.

Built entirely in a year, NWS Earle first took shape as World War II operations demanded an ammunition depot away from densely populated areas. Providing most of the ammunition for the Allies in the Battle of Normandy, the station was invaluable during the war and has continued to provide all ordnance for the Atlantic Fleet Carrier and Expeditionary Strike Groups.

The anniversary event featured a formal ceremony, entertainment from the United Service Organization’s Show Troupe and information booths from the Navy, Marine Corps and federal and local agencies. Among those displays was a time capsule that had been buried during the 50th anniversary of the station in 1993, the contents of which included posters and mementos from the celebration 25 years ago. A new capsule will be buried to be unearthed when the station celebrates its centennial anniversary.

After the formal ceremony, the celebration continued with a carnival featuring inflatables, face painting, games and a petting zoo, all free for military personnel and Department of Defense cardholders.