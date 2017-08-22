O’Brien, Beatrice M., Age: 92, Middletown

Beatrice M. O’Brien, 92 of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 12 surrounded by her loving family. Beatrice was the embodiment of caring, family, motherhood, kindness and intellect – loved and admired by the many people whose lives she touched. A woman of achievement and honor, she was an inspiration to her large and loving family.

Born in Derry N. Ireland, Beatrice was deeply proud of her Irish heritage and Catholic faith. She spent several vacations in Ireland and loved to travel having also visited other European countries and many U.S. States and Canada.

In addition to her family, Bea’s life was centered on her career as court clerk, Central Judicial Processing Court, Hudson County. Along with numerous administrative duties, Beatrice assisted the attorneys and police officers and was kind to the defendants often receiving thank you notes from them for her fairness and compassion.

Beatrice attended NJCU while raising her family, taking criminal justice and art courses. In her retirement, she enjoyed many hours studying Irish history while attending Brookdale College. She also was a member of Monmouth County Friends of the Library and SOCH auxiliary in Manahawkin.

The matriarch of her tight clan, Bea lived a life of dignity and sharing. Bea was the beloved wife of Joseph (deceased), loving mother to Maureen Burgess (Bill), Dennis (Donna), Larry (Cathy), Kate McDonald (Brian, deceased), Nora Kierce (Greg), Mary Ellen and Eileen Duva (John deceased). Beatrice had 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.