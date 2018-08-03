O’Brien, Mary S., Age: 97, Fall River, Massachusetts

Mary S. O’Brien, age 97, passed away peacefully July 3. Mary was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, the last of five children born to Frank and Maria Arruda. In 1948 she married Robert O’Brien and together they raised their family in Brooklyn. They later moved to Toms River and then the Middletown/Red Bank area.

Mary was a stay at home mom who loved to bake and cook. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Parish in New Monmouth.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Robert, and her siblings. She is survived by her son Robert O’Brien and his wife Debra of Sarasota, Florida; her daughters, Maureen Buhowksi and her husband Richard of Middletown and Ellen Martinelli and her husband Ralph of Tinton Falls; her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation was July 9 at the Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was held July 10 at St. Mary’s Parish Chapel, Middletown. Interment will follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown.