Oceanic Bridge Improvement Meetings: June 20, 2017

By Jay Cook |

Two different public information sessions about the future of the Oceanic Bridge are set for June 20, where local residents can learn more about the conceptual design plans for alternatives or major improvements to the drawbridge.

Spanning the Navesink River from the Locust section of Middletown to Rumson, the Oceanic Bridge was built in 1939 and is known for its weathered, green-colored drawbridge. It is a major artery for Jersey Shore beach traffic during the summertime.

The project is being conducted by Monmouth County, the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, the New Jersey Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

The first information session, from 2 to 4 p.m., will be held at the Middletown Public Library, 55 New Monmouth Road. Later that evening, a second meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School, 74 Ridge Road.

Residents looking to learn more information about the project can visit MonmouthCountyOceanicBridge.com.

This article was first published in the June 8-June 15, 2017 print edition of The Two River Times.

