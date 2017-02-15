Oceanport Looks Forward To New Municipal Complex At Former Fort

Story and photo by Jenna O’Donnell

OCEANPORT – On a sunny Saturday, Oceanport officials and residents toured several former Fort Monmouth buildings that are expected to house the borough’s new municipal complex.

More than a hundred borough residents came out on Feb. 4 to explore the buildings and left with mostly positive things to say about the property, said borough administrator Ray Poerio, who led several tours through the seven buildings in the 900 section of the fort. Many, he said, were surprised by how large the buildings were on the inside.

“The one negative comment was ‘When are we going to be done?’” Poerio said. That answer lies in the finalization of the purchase of the property from the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA), an agreement that is nearly completed. Once the property is purchased, officials hope to begin a 15-month renovation of the buildings this spring.

Some eagerness is warranted, as Oceanport’s proposed move to 13.35 acres of former Fort Monmouth property will conclude more than four years of deliberation on where to build the borough’s municipal center after its former borough hall was destroyed by Super Storm Sandy. After the borough looked at several options, either rebuilding at the former site at 222 Monmouth Blvd. or building at Wolf Hill Park or Maria Gatta Park, borough planners realized the former fort property made the most sense.