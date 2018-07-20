Oceanport Pizzeria Reopens After Fire

By Jenna Moldaver | OCEANPORT – It was the Friday night before the legendary 2015 Haskell Invitational weekend, the one at which American Pharoah was expected. The staff of Enzo’s Deli & Pizza were at Monmouth Park Racetrack to serve food for a fundraiser to benefit disabled jockeys. Just a few blocks away, as the fundraiser was wrapping up, a fire broke out near their restaurant at 281 E. Main St. The fire, which also affected a nail salon and the adjacent post office, left significant damage. For the next three years, Oceanport would miss out on Enzo’s gourmet pizza, cheesesteaks and calzones. But in May, Enzo’s returned to the community with renewed strength. Owner Sabino Portella, acting as general contractor, built the new store from the ground up. From pouring floors to putting up walls, Portella worked steadily to bring back the shop that has been in his life since 1984 when his parents established the business. “Every step was a celebration,” Portella said. While the work was rewarding, the road to completion was daunting and arduous. Throughout the process, the support of the Oceanport community gave Portella constant motivation. Having grown up in the town, Portella has a loyal base of customers who served as his inspiration as he worked tirelessly on the construction of the new Enzo’s Pizza & Subs, located in the new plaza at 113 E. Main St., less than a mile away from the original location. “What brings us back is the community,” Portella said. “We didn’t want to relocate. We wanted to stay here in Oceanport. That was our biggest drive, to come back to our clientele. And we got everybody back. Everyone has come back and supported us. It’s been incredible.” Red Bank Classic 5K Attracts 1,000 Runners

Portella says he has watched kids grow up in his store, as the same faces return year after year. Coming in on bikes, kids bring energy to the store and return faithfully to enjoy Enzo’s wide range of offerings. Portella says he is grateful for these kids and is excited to welcome the next generation to the store in this new chapter. But Portella explains that customers aren’t the only ones with steadfast loyalty to the store. “Even my employees came back,” Portella said. “Three years and my employees quit their jobs and came back to me. That says a lot. They love working here and we have a good environment.”

Portella has been fostering such an environment since he was 14, when he first began working for his parents. Since his father cut the ribbon at the store’s grand opening 34 years ago, some things have certainly changed – the equipment, the decor and the location, to name a few – but much remains the same for this hub of authentic cuisine. Today, Enzo’s is still family-owned and operated, with Portella’s three teenage children working in the store and upholding its longstanding traditions.