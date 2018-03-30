Oches, Harold, Age: 91, Middletown

Harold Oches, 91, of Middletown, died on March 15 at the home of his daughter in Fair Haven. Harold was born and raised on the westside of Manhattan in New York City. Harold served on active duty in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944-46. Harold summered in Middletown with his extended family for many years, which is where he met the love of his life, Dorothy. Harold and Dorothy were married in St. Catherine’s Church in Middletown in August 1949, a union that lasted for 53 years. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Catherine’s Church for more than 72 years. Harold was devoted to his family and was always interested to hear about their recent activities and accomplishments.

Harold was a proud member of the Metallic Lathers/Ironworkers Union Local 46L for over 50 years. He worked for Bar Steel Construction for many years and was involved in many large projects in the New York metropolitan area, such as the construction of the Verrazano Narrows Bridge.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Catherine Oches in 1987; his beloved wife Dorothy in 2003; brother Arthur Oches in 1993; his sister-in-law Dolores Oches in 2001; his son Thomas in 2013; and his brother-in-law Raymond Dixon.

Harold is survived by his four children and their spouses, Robert and Joanne Oches of Middletown; Judith and William Miller of Fair Haven; Katherine and Michael Roberts of Middletown; and Steven and Janet Oches of Middletown. Harold is also survived by his 11 cherished grandchildren: Robert (Jessica) Oches Jr.; Kristen (Denis) Carey; Matthew (Tammy) Oches; Erin Oches; Will Miller; Ben Miller; Dan Miller; Allison (Brendan) McDermott; Jamie Roberts; Danielle Oches; Elana (Nick) Figaro; and his sister-in-law Nancy Dixon. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition, he is survived by two very special great-grandchildren, Reese Mary Carey and Hayden Brice Oches. Visitation was held March 18 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral Services were March 19 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered at St. Catherine’s Church, Middletown. Burial followed at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.