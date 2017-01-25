O’Connell, Daniel D., Age: 89, Red Bank

Daniel D. O’Connell, 89, of Red Bank, passed away peacefully at home Friday, January 13, surrounded by his loving family. He served in the Pacific with the US Navy as a second-class seaman and was honorably discharged at the end of World War II. Dan was a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology. Dan spent his career as general manger of The Kenny Press in Newark.

He lovingly cared for his wife, Marie, who suffered from Alzheimer’s for 13 years before passing on February 25, 2016. He enjoyed implementing Marie’s interior design ideas, tending to their gardens, replicating Williamsburg’s brick walks and after retirement he took up the lost art of chair caning and started a successful business “Able to Cane.” Dan was a self-taught baker and was famous for being covered with flour after making “Poppi” cookies with his grandchildren. Together Dan and Marie created a welcoming home open to everyone. He lived an extraordinary life.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Marie Allen O’Connell; his parents, Daniel and Catherine O’Connell; a brother, Edward; and sisters, Alice and Kay. Dan is survived by his six children and their spouses, Diane (Dee) and Rich West of Tinton Falls, Kevin and Katie O’Connell of Yardley, Pennsylvania, Carol O’Connell and Ran French of Eatontown, Tom and Christine O’Connell of East Greenbush, New York, Katie and Mark Schultz of Rumson and Peter O’Connell of Rumson; eight grandchildren, Bill and Jeff West of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kaelyn O’Connell of Boston, Massachusetts, Caroline Schultz of Rumson, Liam and Erin O’Connell of Yardley, Pennsylvania, and Mackenzie and Kieran O’Connell of West Long Branch.

Thompson Memorial Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations in Dan’s memory may be made to the Conquer Cancer Foundation, 2318 Mill Road, Suite 800, Alexandria VA 22314.