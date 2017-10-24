O’Gorman, Katherine, Age: 90, Rumson

Katherine “Betty” O’Gorman (née Burgess), 90, passed away peacefully at home in Rumson on Friday, October 13. She was born to the late John Burgess and Katherine Van Culin. She was an avid reader and a patron of the Oceanic Free Library in Rumson from the moment she got her library card when she was five years old.

Her family was the most important thing to her life. She resided in Rumson her entire life.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Patrick O’Gorman. Surviving are her three children, Robert O’Gorman of Rumson, Kathy O’Gorman and George Hoffmann of Tinton Falls and Melissa Neczesny and her husband Peter of Fair Haven; and her beloved granddaughter, Sarah Neczesny.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Katherine’s name to the Oceanic Free Library at oceanicib.org. Please visit Katherine’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.