O’Hallaran, Reverend John E., Age: 80, Long Branch

Reverend John E. O’Hallaran, 80, of Long Branch passed away Sept. 2. He was born in Jersey City to the late John and Harriet (neé Fitzgerald) O’Hallaran.

Father John was a 1956 graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School and started in evangelical ministry as a teenager where he lived and was raised in Asbury Park. In 1961 he entered the Brotherhood of the St. Joseph Society of the Sacred Heart. In May of 1985, he entered the priesthood in the St. Joseph Society.

He served as the pastor of multiple parishes in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

Father retired in 2016 and lived in St. Joseph’s Manor in Maryland before returning home to New Jersey in 2018.

He is predeceased by his embraced extended family members, Mildred and Jose Rodriguez.