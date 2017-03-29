O’Leary, Eugene G., Age: 84, Highlands

Eugene G. O’Leary, 84, of Highlands, passed away on Saturday, March 11 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Queens, New York, and with his wife, Carolyn, they raised their family in Edison before moving to Highlands 13 years ago.

Gene enjoyed a long career as a sales executive in the steel industry. He was a longtime member of the Jaycees and also coach and founder of the St. Helena’s CYO Basketball program. Additionally, he was the past president of the North Edison Little League. He was the patriarch of his large extended family.

Gene was predeceased by his beloved wife, Carolyn Leahy O’Leary. Surviving are his two daughters and son-in-law, Lisa and Miguel Morales and Kathrin O’Leary Hill; three sons and daughters-in-law, William and Maureen O’Leary, Eugene and Gretchen O’Leary Jr. and Timothy and Mary O’Leary; a sister, Joan Petite; his grandchildren, William Jr., Kelly and Connor O’Leary, Michael, Marissa, Madeline and Matthew Morales, Thomas and Aidan Hill and James and Matthew McCourt; and his great-granddaughters, Lilly and Dylan Grace O’Leary. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Monday, March 20 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Helena Church, 950 Grove Rd., Edison. Guests are asked to go directly to church. Burial will follow at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery, Colonia.