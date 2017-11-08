O’Malley, Dr. James A., Age: 86, Little Silver

Dr. James A. O’Malley, 86, of Little Silver and formerly Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 24 at home with his family. He had courageously battled pulmonary fibrosis for over 20 years. Jim was a wonderful example of courage, love, kindness and generosity that will continue to be an inspiration to us all. Born in Jersey City, he was predeceased by his parents, James and Gladys O’Malley and step-mother, Eleanor Tachney O’Malley.

Dr. O’Malley graduated from Xavier High School in New York City, College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. He served as a captain in the United States Air Force.

Dr. O’Malley lived in Allenhurst for the majority of his life, where he had a dental practice, and served on the commission for 14 years, including four as mayor. He was the past president of the Monmouth Ocean County Dental Society and a member of the Asbury Park Kiwanis.

Jim was a longtime member of the Deal Golf and Country Club, where he served on the Board of Directors and a member of the Grand Harbor Golf and Beach Club in Vero Beach, Florida.

Dr. O’Malley is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ann Wade O’Malley; his daughters, Kate Quinn (Mark) of Little Silver, Kerry Hanson (Mark) of New Canaan, Connecticut, a son, Jim (Stephanie) of Darien, Connecticut; a sister, Mary Rodriguez (Jose); and his 10 beloved grandchildren: Samantha, Woody and Amelia Quinn, Caroline, Connor and Ryan O’Malley and Ellie, Parker, Annie and Barrett Hanson; his sisters-in-law, Joanne G. Wade (Robert) and Heide Wade (Paul); and many nieces and nephews.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Dr. O’Malley’s name to VNA Hospice online at www.vnahg.org or by mail to VNA Hospice, 23 Main St., Suite D1, Holmdel, N.J. 07733.

Special gratitude is extended to Dr. George Davis, Little Silver Home Care, Anne Flood, VNA Hospice and special caregiver, Marcia.