On Sandy Hook, A Renewed Effort To Lure Investment In Fort Hancock Properties

By Chris Rotolo |

SANDY HOOK – According to advocates, the next great water front community at the Jersey Shore may be right here, at Fort Hancock.

Investors are once again being sought for 35 properties in need of restoration at the historic district, located at the tip of Sandy Hook, a section of Gateway National Recreation Area. A newly rejuvenated leasing program by The Fort Hancock 21st Century Federal Advisory Committee (FHFAC) is trying to reel in commercial, residential and nonprofit investors to consider the buildings for adaptive reuse.

“One of the things we decided as a committee was that we wanted this program to lead to the development of a vibrant new community,” said committee chairman Gerry Glaser. “The chance to help found a new community, on a beautiful site near the ocean, in a national park, doesn’t come around very often.”

On April 28, a tour of the scenic grounds and distinctive buildings in the Fort Monmouth Historic District was offered to members of the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) and the National Trust for Historic Preservation (NTHP). The group of about 30 professionals got an aesthetically pleasing glimpse of the fully restored stately History House on Officers’ Row, where they could imagine the life of a high-ranking officer and his family during World War II.