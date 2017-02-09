One House Can’t Become Two, Says Planning Board

By Liz Sheehan|

SEA BRIGHT – Neighbors, some accompanied by their attorneys, came to the Jan. 24 meeting of the Unified Planning Board to object to the proposal to build two houses at 408 Ocean Ave., in the North Beach section of the town, where one has stood since 1912.

After nearly four hours of hearing from attorneys, planners, an architect and residents, the board unanimously turned down the applicant’s request, determining it would detract from the character of the neighborhood, an R-1, single family residential zone.

Super Storm Sandy damaged the home, which is on a flag, or L-shaped lot, with one section stretching from the Shrewsbury River to Ocean Avenue, and has extra parking on the ocean side of the road.

Joseph Martucci, Hackensack, who bought the property after Sandy, said he wanted to build two houses on the property, which is two tax lots, one for himself and another for family or other use. He said the house he would use would be 5,000 square feet and the second 3,800 square feet.

One lot, with the larger house, would extend from Ocean Avenue to the river while the other would front on Ocean Avenue and end at a neighboring property which is on the river.

Martin McGann, the attorney for Martucci, said the proposal for the two houses on the property, which was 26,700 square feet, met and exceeded the zoning requirements for the size of a lot in the R-1 zone. The zoning requires 7,500 feet for a lot, he said, while one of the lots would be 16,915 square feet and the other 9,784 square feet.

The zoning requires a width of 75 feet and the lots would each be 68 feet wide, McGann said, so a variance would be needed.