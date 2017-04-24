O’Rourke, Robert J., Age: 69, Rumson

Robert J. O’Rourke, 69, of Rumson, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2016. In his loving remembrance, we will gather together to celebrate his life and share some memories. Although he lived in Florida for the past 12 years, New Jersey will always be his home. Out on the water, at the marina, or with a fishing pole in hand was Robert’s kind of day. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Sunday April 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bahrs Landing in Highlands.