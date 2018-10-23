Outdoor Family Fun at Annual Thompson Park Day
Photos by Patrick Olivero |
MIDDLETOWN – The Monmouth County Park System celebrated Thompson Park Day in Lincroft Oct. 14. Families came out in the cool fall weather to enjoy a multitude of activities, including inflatable bounce houses, kids’ races, carnival rides, bungee trampoline, various arts and crafts, and much more. Silly characters such as a T-Rex and a pirate on stilts provided roaming entertainment for the little ones. A highlight was the pie-eating contests held for both kids and adults. Kids were served up small, personal pies. But adults had to conquer a full-sized pumpkin pie in order to claim a trophy.
