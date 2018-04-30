Owner Hopes $3.1M Restaurant Will Be Keansburg’s Crown Jewel

KEANSBURG – Ritesh Shah knows a thing or two about being an entrepreneur. On a daily basis, he oversees orders and prescriptions at his five family-owned pharmacies spread across Monmouth County while also managing a small shopping center in downtown Keansburg.

Last week, he took on his most ambitious project to date with a big investment in Keansburg’s Bayshore waterfront district.

On a clear day with a chilly breeze blowing over the sand dunes onto Beachway Avenue, Shah, his family and business partners broke ground on their new endeavor: Pier 260 Rooftop Bar and Restaurant, a $3.1 million building with big windows that look out onto Raritan Bay and the Manhattan skyline.

“Keansburg has lost so much,” said Shah, 45, of Freehold Township. “In the ’30s and ‘40s it was a destination, people were coming and it was a booming town. We’re going to try to bring that back.”

The nearly 1-acre site at 260 Beachway is surrounded by century-old establishments and up-and-coming projects. It is located at the former site of the TJK Stadium bar. It is directly across the street from Keansburg Amusement and Runaway Rapids Water Park. Immediately next door is Cove on the Bay, a towering, eight-story residential apartment complex under construction.