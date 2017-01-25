Paredes, Augusto A., Age: 77, Englewood

Augusto A. Paredes, 77, of Englewood, died on Sunday, January 8 in Holmdel. He was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala. He lived in Englewood. Augusto was a meteorologist, earned a masters degree and last worked as a maintenance engineer for Middletown Housing Authority.

Surviving are his wife of over 60 years, Dora Paredes; two sons, Arnie Paredes and Jorge Paredes; three daughters, Doris Cebalo, Ivonne Ulanday and Martha Rojas; a brother, Cesar Ibanes; a sister, Lupe Pineda; and nine grandchildren, Adrian, Jenny, Matthew, Michelle, Christopher, Robert, Michael, Johanna and Nicole.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.