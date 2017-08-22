Parr, Barbara Holters, Age: 79, Rumson

Barbara Holters Parr, 79, of Rumson, died on Sunday August 13 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Barbara was the daughter of the late Dr. Otto and Zita Holters. She attended Red Bank Catholic and graduated from Eden Hall Convent School in Pennsylvania and from Newton College of the Scared Heart in Massachusetts.

Barbara was an executive assistant at the Ford Foundation, Goodson-Todman Productions, National Society for the Prevention of Blindness and Akzo Chemicals. She was coordinator of volunteers at the International Executive Service Core in New York.

Barbara lived in Stockholm, Sweden, for several years with her husband, Charles. She then returned to Monmouth County where she served on the executive board for the Count Basie Theatre, was president of the Volunteer Center and director of volunteers at the Central Jersey Blood Center. She was also a representative of the Doncaster Clothing.

Barbara had a great love of music and was a member of the St. Catherine Laboure Latin Choir. She was a woman of strong conviction, who seldom waivered, and of great humor which was a pleasure to enjoy. She had a bouncy, quick personality, loved giving parties, loved people, and a great organizer. If anyone needed help Barbara was there.

Barbara was predeceased by her brother, Robert Holters; and sisters, Marilyn Carroll and Jean Evans. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Charles; her son, Robert Parr; her daughter-in-law, Marcia; her grandson, Christian; her sisters-in-law, Eleanor Holters and Jean Parr; and her niece, Sharon Carroll.

Memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s name to Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave., 3rd Floor Room 320, NY, NY 10001. John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Visit Barbara’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.