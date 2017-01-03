Paschetto, Elizabeth, Age: 90, Little Silver

Elizabeth Paschetto, 90, of Little Silver, died on Sunday, December 4. She was born Long Branch and lived in Little Silver since 1956 before moving to Dellridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Paramus in 2009. She was a communicant of Christ the King Parish at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward in 2003; her parents, Thomas and Grace McCue; and her siblings, Mary Davis, Carrie McGuire, Eleanor Hayes, Grace Leonard, Martin, Thomas, Joseph and Vincent McCue. Surviving are her children: James Paschetto, George and his wife Karol Paschetto, Thomas Paschetto and his wife Wendy Walsh, John and his wife Katherine Paschetto, Andrew and his wife Deirdre Thompson-Paschetto and Miriam Paschetto and her husband William Galway; her sisters, Sarah Wichmann and Theresa McCue; a sister-in- law, Mary Lou McCue; and five grandchildren, Kelsey, Kari, Kaitlin, Adreanna and Brendan.

Fiore Funeral Home, West Long Branch, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Christ the King Parish, 380 Division Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740 or to a favorite charity. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.