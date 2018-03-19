Patterson, Jacqueline Travers

Jacqueline Travers Patterson passed on Jan. 21, after a long battle with cancer. She was a fighter and battled 10 years with a smile on her face. She refused to give up until she had no choice left. She will be dearly missed for her unending love, compassion, positivity and joie de vivre.

She was predeceased by her sons, Patrick and twins Robert and David; her only granddaughter, Julia; her son-in-law, Stephen; her father, Jerome Travers; mother, Marie Labrecque Travers; and her sisters, Marie Travers Paine and Jeraldine Travers.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald Robert Patterson Sr.; and children, Jacqueline Anne Patterson; Donna Ree McDonnell; and Donald Robert Patterson Jr. and his wife, Ruthellen; along with grandsons, Lance, Nicholas, Matthe, and Joshua; and her sister, Alida Masyada.

She graduated Red Bank Catholic High School in 1952 and continued with many lifelong friends, namely her “Traveling Circus” gals. Every September for many years, the gals would travel to Myrtle Beach for friendship and fun in the sun. She worked for the Telephone Company after high school and later for Shrewsbury State Bank. She was also very active in the RBFD Independent Engine Company Ladies Auxiliary, the Red Bank Board of Health and the Red Hats Society.

People were immediately drawn to her for her love of life and genuine compassion. She was always the life of the party and loved to dance. She loved to go shopping, knit, the beach, and spending time with her grandsons. Most of all she loved her family and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family will hold a memorial gathering on Thursday, January 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m., at St. James RC Church, 94 Broad St., Red Bank, with interment at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the HOPE Group, Five Liberty Avenue, Burlington, MA 01803. More info at rindyshope.org.