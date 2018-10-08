Pease, Richard E., Age: 70, Middletown

Richard E. Pease, 70, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at Riverview Medical Center Sept. 20 with his family by his side. Born Oct. 22, 1947 in Long Branch, Richard graduated from Christian Brothers Academy. He is a graduate of St. Leo’s College in Florida.

After college Richard met his wife Eileen and they were married for 27 years. He lived in Port Monmouth growing up, before moving to Keyport and finally settling in Middletown. Richard was a special agent for the United States government for 34 years and a security officer at Brookdale College for the last 10 years.

Richard is predeceased by his parents, William and Eileen Pease. He is the devoted father of his children Kevin, Jennifer and her husband Arthur, Brian and his wife Tracy, and Stacey and her husband Cory. He is survived by his grandchildren, Emma, Sean, Jersey and Ella.

Richard had many joys in life. Some of which were reading and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Richard reposed at the Evergreen Funeral Home in Middletown Sept. 24. A Mass of Christian Burial took place Sept. 25 at St. Mary’s Chapel.