Petraglia, Edward G., Age: 88, Middletown

Edward G. Petraglia, 88, of Middletown and formerly of Staten Island, passed away on Saturday, December 31 at home. He was born in Bronx, New York, to the late John and Anna (nee: Sanna) Petraglia, but grew up in Brooklyn where he excelled in sports and at one time held a New York high school pole vaulting record.

Prior to the Korean Conflict, Ed proudly served as a U.S. Marine. After college, he was an executive with Blue Cross/Blue Shield for many years. Upon retirement, he became a real estate broker in Staten Island, and later, Long Island. But to his family and friends, he was the beloved master of unique tools and curious gadgets that gave birth to a thousand home projects, and just as many cheerful and delighted laughs.

Ed was predeceased by his son, John. Surviving are his beloved wife, Jonnie Ruth; his loving sons, Edward, Christopher, Brian and Robert; dear grandchildren, John Michael and Kai; and his great-grandchildren, Max and Caleigh.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Edward’s name to Meridian Hospice 1345 Campus Pkwy., Suite A2, Neptune, NJ 07753. Please visit Edward’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.