Phillips, Samuel K., Age: 82, Eatontown

Samuel K. Phillips, 82, of Eatontown and formerly of Shrewsbury, died on Tuesday, June 27 at home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. Samuel was born on July 20, 1934 in Burlington, the son of Samuel L Phillips and Evelyn Kirk. He attended the New York School of Industrial Fine Arts and served in the Navy from 1952 to 1955.

After the Navy, Sam worked in Electronic Design and then started a career in Structural Steel with C.W. Grimmer and Sons. Sam eventually started his own business, Shore Steel Products. Sam also was co-founder of the Shrewsbury First Aid Squad. In his later years he became a sub contractor for the Department of Defense.

Everyone close to him knew him as “Iron Man.” Sam was an avid fisherman, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was predeceased by his sister Jean Phillips. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Carol (Newman) Phillips; his children, Glenn Phillips (Sheri), Linda Spratford (Michael), Samuel L Phillips (Marybeth), Dale Phillips (Tim Woolley), Marylin Phillips (Joseph Holiday) and Tammi Antonelli (Robert); 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers, H. Lawrence Phillips and Alan Phillips.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to American Cancer Society or Shrewsbury First Aid Squad.